Sports fans in England will require Covid pass for events with crowds of over 10,000

PROOF OF CORONAVIRUS vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will be required for spectators to attend sporting events in England with crowds of over 10,000 after its Government announced it is to implement ‘Plan B’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday evening to introduce new measures in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

He confirmed that under the new rules – which will come into effect in a week’s time – for entry to any venue with more than 10,000 people, double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will be mandatory. Four Premier League matches are scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said: “We will make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.

“And having taken clinical advice since the emergence of Omicron, a negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient.

“As we set out in Plan B, we will give businesses a week’s notice, so this will come into force in a week’s time, helping to keep these events and venues open at full capacity while giving everyone who attends them confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to minimise risk to others.”

Following the Government’s announcement, an English Football League spokesperson said: “In light of the Government’s activation of Plan B Covid-19 mitigation measures, the EFL will continue to support those clubs that will be required to admit fans with Covid certification from Wednesday December 15 onwards.

“Despite challenging circumstances throughout the pandemic, EFL clubs have readily adapted to welcome fans safely and we know clubs have been preparing for this additional layer to their matchday operations to ensure supporters can continue to watch their team play with confidence over the winter period.”

A statement on Premier League Brentford’s official website said: “We note that the Prime Minister today announced that the Government’s winter contingency strategy, Plan B, is going to be introduced in seven days.

“Clearly there will be implications for supporters attending our matches. We will be in discussions with the Premier League and local authorities over the coming days and will make further announcements in due course.

“In the meantime, we urge all supporters to follow public health guidance and wear a face covering on public transport and in crowded areas to reduce the spread of the virus.”