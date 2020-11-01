BE PART OF THE TEAM

England secure Grand Slam after hammering Italy in Women’s Six Nations finale

Adam Griggs’ Ireland are awaiting news on their final clash against France, which is due to be rescheduled.

By Press Association Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 11:13 PM
england-players-celebrate-after-winning-the-womens-six-nations-championship England players celebrate with a selfie. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

ENGLAND CLAIMED THEIR second successive Grand Slam after thumping Italy 54-0 in their Women’s Six Nations finale.

The Red Roses were crowned champions last weekend when France were held to a 13-13 draw in Scotland, and they hammered Italy on Sunday evening to wrap up their 15th Grand Slam.

England set the ball rolling in the fourth minute with a try from Ellie Kildunne, with Emily Scarratt duly converting to put the first points on the board.

Poppy Cleall then broke through to double England’s advantage before Scarratt stepped up again to convert.

the-england-team-take-a-knee-in-aid-of-the-rugbyagainstracism-movement-before-the-national-anthems The England team take a knee before kick-off. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

After a Sarah Bern effort was chalked off by the referee, who deemed the ball had been passed forward in the line-out, Scarratt then surged forward to score a try of her own, with Abbie Ward increasing the scoreline to 28-0 before the break.

Bern pushed forward again in the second half, finally getting on the scoreboard as Scarratt added a conversion to make it 35-0.

Jess Breach, the tournament’s top try-scorer, struck after 69 minutes to compound Italy’s misery, though Scarratt’s replacement Zoe Harrison was unable to add the extra points.

After Leanne Riley crossed in the 78th minute, England’s runaway victory was then topped by a final try from Marlie Packer in the dying moments of the game, with Harrison this time providing the conversion for both to wind up an emphatic 80 minutes for Simon Middleton’s squad.

emily-scarratt-celebrates-with-the-six-nations-trophy-as-england-are-champions Emily Scarratt celebrates with the silver. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Having beat Italy themselves last time out, Adam Griggs’ Ireland were out of action this weekend as their final clash against France was called off due to a Covid outbreak in the French camp.

Six Nations say they will ”seek to reschedule” the fixture which will decide who finishes second “at a later date and further details will be announced in due course.”

Press Association

