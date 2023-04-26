Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Lucy Bronze.
# Treatment Table
England defender Bronze out of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Chelsea
The England defender went off in the first leg of the semi-final with a knee problem.
453
0
1 hour ago

BARCELONA’S ENGLAND DEFENDER defender Lucy Bronze will miss their upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea due to injury.

The 31-year-old limped off the pitch during the second half of the first leg on Saturday, which Barcelona won 1-0 thanks to Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal.

The Spanish club have now confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Bronze will be unavailable for the return fixture at the Nou Camp on Thursday after undergoing arthroscopy on her right knee.

Bronze’s injury provides a fresh concern for England manager Sarina Wiegman, with both Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson set to miss this summer’s World Cup.

However, after Saturday’s game Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez provided an upbeat assessment of Bronze’s injury.

“She felt something in her knee in the beginning,” Giraldez said.

“But in the end right now she’s fine. At the moment we made the substitution the feeling was bad, but right now the feeling she has is good.”

Bronze posted on Instagram that she was “in good spirits” following her operation.

“In very good spirits after my knee op yesterday,” she wrote. “It’s never easy being sidelined, but I’m as focused as ever to work hard and return to full fitness, hopefully as soon as possible.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your kind messages already! I couldn’t ask for better support, so thank you.

“The hard work has already started already can’t wait to be back on the pitch with this team. See you all very soon.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     