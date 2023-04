England defender Bronze out of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Chelsea

BARCELONA’S ENGLAND DEFENDER defender Lucy Bronze will miss their upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea due to injury.

The 31-year-old limped off the pitch during the second half of the first leg on Saturday, which Barcelona won 1-0 thanks to Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal.

The Spanish club have now confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Bronze will be unavailable for the return fixture at the Nou Camp on Thursday after undergoing arthroscopy on her right knee.

Advertisement

Bronze’s injury provides a fresh concern for England manager Sarina Wiegman, with both Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson set to miss this summer’s World Cup.

However, after Saturday’s game Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez provided an upbeat assessment of Bronze’s injury.

“She felt something in her knee in the beginning,” Giraldez said.

“But in the end right now she’s fine. At the moment we made the substitution the feeling was bad, but right now the feeling she has is good.”

Bronze posted on Instagram that she was “in good spirits” following her operation.

“In very good spirits after my knee op yesterday,” she wrote. “It’s never easy being sidelined, but I’m as focused as ever to work hard and return to full fitness, hopefully as soon as possible.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your kind messages already! I couldn’t ask for better support, so thank you.

“The hard work has already started already can’t wait to be back on the pitch with this team. See you all very soon.”