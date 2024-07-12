LIVE: England v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2025 qualifier

Ireland have just announced their starting 11 for tonight.
Niamh Fahey, Anna Patten, Denise O’Sullivan and Amber Barrett all come in to replace Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Leanne Kiernan, Kyra Carusa (injured) and Katie McCabe (suspended)
Eileen Gleeson rings the changes for England.— Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) July 12, 2024
IN: Fahey, Patten, O'Sullivan, Murphy, Barrett.
OUT: Louise Quinn, Connolly, Kiernan, Carusa (injured) and McCabe (suspended). https://t.co/IlbQx7sv7F
On what has been a difficult week in Ireland football, Eileen Gleeson’s side get their Euro 2025 qualification back underway in a sold out Carrow Road this evening.
This has been a very challenging campaign for Ireland in Group A4 as they prepare to face two of the world’s top three in their final qualifiers before the play-offs later this year. England tonight and France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night.
Ireland are looking to secure the final seeded play-off place and avoid a wooden spoon while England are chasing a top-two spot and automatic qualification for Switzerland 2025.
Kick-off is at 8pm.