A view of Carrow Road before kick-off. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE: England v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2025 qualifier

Eileen Gleeson’s side are in Norwich this evening aiming to pick up their first point of the campaign.
7.01pm, 12 Jul 2024
12 mins ago 7:03PM

Ireland have just announced their starting 11 for tonight.

Niamh Fahey, Anna Patten, Denise O’Sullivan and Amber Barrett all come in to replace Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Leanne Kiernan, Kyra Carusa (injured) and Katie McCabe (suspended)

13 mins ago 7:02PM

On what has been a difficult week in Ireland football, Eileen Gleeson’s side get their Euro 2025 qualification back underway in a sold out Carrow Road this evening.

This has been a very challenging campaign for Ireland in Group A4 as they prepare to  face two of the world’s top three in their final qualifiers before the play-offs later this year. England tonight and France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night.

Ireland are looking to secure the final seeded play-off place and avoid a wooden spoon while England are chasing a top-two spot and automatic qualification for Switzerland 2025.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
