LIVE: England v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2025 qualifier

On what has been a difficult week in Ireland football, Eileen Gleeson’s side get their Euro 2025 qualification back underway in a sold out Carrow Road this evening.

This has been a very challenging campaign for Ireland in Group A4 as they prepare to face two of the world’s top three in their final qualifiers before the play-offs later this year. England tonight and France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night.

Ireland are looking to secure the final seeded play-off place and avoid a wooden spoon while England are chasing a top-two spot and automatic qualification for Switzerland 2025.

Kick-off is at 8pm.