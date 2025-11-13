England beat Serbia to maintain 100 per cent World Cup qualifying record

BUKAYO SAKA’S SUBLIME cushioned volley set England on course for a 2-0 victory against Serbia as their unblemished World Cup qualification campaign continued.
Having sealed their place in North America with two matches to spare, Thomas Tuchel’s side secured a seventh Group K win without conceding a goal as next summer’s tournament edges closer.
Saka answered the England manager’s plea to score more goals with a fine first-half volley that took his international tally to 14 and substitute Eberechi Eze brilliantly completed Thursday’s comfortable triumph.
Tuchel’s side did not reach the heights of September’s 5-0 battering of Serbia in Belgrade but few put a foot wrong as the coach’s system takes precedence over star names as he seeks to build a “brotherhood”.
Saka stylishly opened the scoring on a night when Morgan Rogers got the nod at number 10 instead of Jude Bellingham, with the recalled Real Madrid star brought on for his first appearance since June as Phil Foden won his first cap since March in a false nine role.
The pair were involved in the build-up to fellow introduction Eze’s fine goal late in England’s final home game of 2025.
