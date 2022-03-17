Membership : Access or Sign Up
England spring a Furbank surpise in bid to deny France a Grand Slam

Eddie Jones has also recalled Ben Youngs, England’s most-capped player, at scrum-half in place of rising star Harry Randall.

By AFP Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 4:47 PM
ENGLAND COACH EDDIE Jones sprang a surprise by naming George Furbank at full-back and Freddie Steward on the wing for his side’s bid to deny France a Grand Slam in their Six Nations finale in Paris on Saturday.

Steward was England’s full-back in their 32-15 defeat by Ireland at Twickenham last week.

But he has now been moved to the right wing after Jones dropped Max Malins, with Furbank taking over the No 15 jersey in his first appearance of the tournament.

england-training-brighton-college-friday-january-28th George Furbank during England training. Source: PA

Jones has also recalled Ben Youngs, England’s most-capped player, at scrum-half in place of rising star Harry Randall.

In the pack, Nick Isiekwe starts in the second row in place of Charlie Ewels after the lock was sent off just 82 seconds into England’s record home defeat by the Irish.

That reverse ended any hopes England had of winning the title following their first-round defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield.

England team to play France (15-1)

George Furbank; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Sam Simmonds, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes (capt); Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Nic Dolly, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Elliot Daly

© Agence France-Presse

Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat were our guests for The Front Row’s special live event, in partnership with Guinness, this week. The panel chats through Ireland’s championship chances ahead of the final round of Guinness Six Nations matches, and members of the Emerald Warriors – Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team – also join us to talk about breaking down barriers in rugby. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

AFP

