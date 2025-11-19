Daly returns as England ring changes for Argentina Test

ELLIOT DALY WILL play his first game since breaking his arm while on British and Irish Lions duty in Australia after being named in England’s side to face Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.

Daly is one of six changes to the starting 15 announced by coach Steve Borthwick following last week’s 33-19 win over New Zealand, with the experienced back filling the left-wing berth vacated by the injured Tom Roebuck.

Daly broke his arm against Queensland Reds in Brisbane on the Lions tour, when he was in prime form and making a case to be included in the Test side.

He has not played for Saracens or England since his injury, but was cleared by a specialist to return to full-contact training early last week.

Borthwick has been forced into a reshuffle of his back-line, with centre Ollie Lawrence, a try-scorer against New Zealand, and Tommy Freeman both sidelined by hamstring trouble.

The experienced Henry Slade takes Lawrence’s place, the Exeter centre partnering Fraser Dingwall in midfield. Ben Spencer starts at scrum-half instead of the benched Alex Mitchell.

Luke Cowan-Dickie comes in for the injured Jamie George at hooker as part of a new front row.

Argentina, who came from 21-0 down to beat Scotland 33-24 at Murrayfield last weekend, are due to name their side on Friday.

England:

15. Freddie Steward

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

13. Henry Slade

12. Fraser Dingwall

11. Elliot Daly

10. George Ford

9. Ben Spencer

1. Ellis Genge

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour

4. Maro Itoje (capt)

5. Alex Coles

6. Guy Pepper

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Fin Baxter

18. Will Stuart

19. Charlie Ewels

20. Tom Curry

21. Henry Pollock

22. Alex Mitchell

23. Marcus Smith

