Farrell back at out-half as Jones names England team to play Scotland

OWEN FARRELL WILL be back in the England No 10 shirt for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Scotland. The England captain’s return to out-half sees George Ford drop to the bench, with Worcester Warriors centre Ollie Lawrence coming in to win just his fourth cap.

England begin their charge for a fourth Six Nations title in six years when they welcome Scotland to Twickenham for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup game [4.45pm, Virgin Media One, UTV], which is the 150th anniversary of the fixture.

England head coach Eddie Jones has had to plan for the game without five key members of his pack, with Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler, Joe Launchbury and Kyle Sinckler all unavailable.

As a result, Bath’s Will Stuart makes just his second start at tighthead. He is joined in the front-row by Saracens hooker Jamie George and Leicester Tigers loosehead Ellis Genge. In the second-row, Maro Itoje partners Exeter’s Jonny Hill, who wins his fourth Test cap.

Billy Vunipola lines up at number 8, with the backrow completed by Mark Wilson at blindside, who returns to the team for this first time since last March, and openside flanker Tom Curry.

There is a more familiar look to England’s backline, although captain Farrell moves from centre to out-half, where he is joined by Ben Youngs at scrum-half. In the centre, Henry Slade provides the experience alongside 21-year-old Lawrence, who makes his Six Nations debut.

Elliot Daly is at full-back with Anthony Watson and Jonny May on the wings.

On the bench, Bath loosehead Beno Obano could make his debut, while Courtney Lawes is also included after recovering from injury.

“It was difficult to pick the 23 players,” Jones said. “We’ve had a really good week of training, it’s been very competitive but I’ve gone with what I feel is the strongest 23 for this week.

“The Six Nations is a short tournament, it’s a real sprint so we’ll need to be on the front foot straight away. We know Scotland will be raring to go – but so will we.”

England

15. Elliot Daly

14. Anthony Watson

13. Henry Slade

12. Ollie Lawrence

11. Jonny May

10. Owen Farrell (captain)

9. Ben Youngs

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje

5. Jonny Hill

6. Mark Wilson

7. Tom Curry

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Beno Obano

18. Harry Williams

19. Courtney Lawes

20. Ben Earl

21. Dan Robson

22. George Ford

23. Max Malins

