Northampton's Henry Pollock named in England U20s team to face Ireland

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS’ RISING star Henry Pollock has been named in the England U20s team for this week’s U20s Six Nations opener against Ireland.
England take on Neil Doak’s Ireland side in Cork on Thursday [KO 7.45pm, Virgin Media 2] and have been boosted by Pollock’s availability, with the 20-year-old flanker coming straight into the starting team having been released from the senior England squad.
Sale Sharks lock Tom Burrow captains England in his first competitive U20 Test, whilst other debutants include Leicester Tigers’ Jack Kinder, Nic Allison of Exeter Chiefs, Ralph McEachran from Sale Sharks and Bath pair Charlie Griffin and Kepu Tuipulotu.
“As a team, we want to take a relentless approach from minute one and make our mark on the Six Nations once again this year,” said England head coach Mark Mapletoft.
“Coming into the tournament as previous winners is a privilege, but the highest level of expectation will come from the players themselves who want to play with freedom and uphold our principles of speed, attachment and space.
“The squad have been working diligently to match our demands of them and are ready for a tough opening challenge in Ireland.
“We’ve had some exciting matchups in recent times, and we know we’ll have another testing game against Neil’s side this week.”
