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'Greatest World Cup victory since 1966': English media react to Mexico win at the Azteca

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Mexico 3-2 to set up a blockbuster quarter-final clash with Norway.
9.40am, 6 Jul 2026

ENGLAND ARE INTO the World Cup quarter-finals after their exhilarating 3-2 win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca overnight.

  • Read David Sneyd’s piece from the Azteca Stadium here

Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame hostility, altitude and Jarell Quansah’s red card to set up a blockbuster last eight clash with Norway and Erling Haaland. 

Jude Bellingham’s quick fire brace powered England into a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute, before Julian Quinones halved the Mexican deficit before the break. Quansah was sent off for a clumsy challenge shortly after the restart, with Harry Kane scoring and conceding penalties in a dramatic second half. Raul Jiminez slotted the second, but it wasn’t enough as the Three Lions march on.

Here’s how their media reacted. 

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With print deadlines long passed, the front and back pages reference the game but urge readers to visit their websites for full coverage.  

The Sun and The Daily Star catch the eye with hangover references, with the popular ‘Alti-Jude’ play on words on the latter’s website. 

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The Mirror offer a guide to surviving the day in print, and also lean on ‘Alti-Jude’ on their website.

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The Daily Mail are among those suggesting this is England’s best World Cup win since they reigned supreme 1966.

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The Telegraph also go with ‘greatest World Cup victory since 1996′ as they hail ‘Classic England’ and the ‘all-time performance’ which downed Mexico.

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The Times follow the same theme in Martin Samuel’s comment piece. Here’s their World Cup splash.

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The Guardian’s match report is the leading story on their website.

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England ‘played like gladiators, lions, and warriors,’ as per The i.

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The Daily Express focus on Jordan Henderson’s post-match injury. He was stretchered off and taken to hospital after falling over an advertising hoarding during the celebrations.

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And here’s the BBC and Sky Sports home pages.

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- With reporting from Press Association

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