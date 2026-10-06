Harry Kane inspires win over Czechia on record England appearance

England 3

Czechia 0

ENGLAND CAPTAIN HARRY Kane marked his record-equalling 125th appearance with a brace as Thomas Tuchel’s men all but secured their place in the Nations League knockouts with a 3-0 win against Czechia.

The 33-year-old has achieved all manner of milestones during his remarkable international career and tied Peter Shilton as the country’s most-capped men’s player as he clocked up another on Tuesday.

Kane celebrated this latest landmark with a standout display against Czechia, with the skipper’s fizzing cross forcing a Vladimir Coufal own goal before England’s all-time top goalscorer finished off a lovely team move.

The irrepressible Bayern Munich sharpshooter hit the crossbar after the break but would not have to wait long to extend his record national team tally as he headed home a corner to take his tally to 91.

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Kane could well be a Ballon d’Or winner when he lines up for his record-breaking appearance next month at home to third-placed Croatia, who trail Tuchel’s team by six points with two Group A3 games to play.

Given the top two qualify for March’s quarter-finals, and with head-to-head record the first tie-breaker, Slaven Bilic’s side would need to better England’s 7-0 win in Rijeka to take it into the final fixture.