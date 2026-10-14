'My heart rate probably had me as technically dead at one stage' - Dublin's late-blooming defender

DUBLIN DEFENDER EOIN Kennedy has described himself as a ‘late bloomer’ in blue and acknowledged that making it as a county senior ‘wasn’t really on the radar’.

Kennedy was among a group of rookies and club talents given their chance earlier this year by new Dublin manager Ger Brennan – and didn’t disappoint.

After firing a goal on his debut, against Laois in the O’Byrne Cup, 26-year-old Kennedy was included in the team for Dublin’s National League opener against Donegal at Croke Park.

He finished up with 15 appearances for Dublin in 2026, including half a dozen championship starts, and lined out against Kerry in July’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Prior to all of that, Kennedy’s claim to fame was punching the winning point for Cuala in the 2024 Dublin SFC final, clinching a breakthrough first title for the Dalkey side.

Cuala went on to win Leinster and All-Ireland titles and powerful half-back Kennedy was subsequently named club Player of the Year for 2025.

That’s why he got the chance for Dublin, whom he last played for as an U16 a decade earlier.

Now 27, Kennedy has kept the graph trending upwards with a series of terrific club performances, including four points in the PTSB Dublin SFC semi-final win over holders Ballyboden St Endas.

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Eoin Kennedy taking on Paddy Curry of Ballyboden St Endas. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

He’ll return to Parnell Park on Sunday for a novel decider against Castleknock (4.15pm).

“I wouldn’t have played underage for Dublin beyond U16, so a late bloomer,” said Kennedy. “It wasn’t really a fear per se, that I’d missed out, I just loved playing Gaelic football so playing with Cuala was a joy and a privilege, playing with your best mates the whole time, your cousins and brother. Dublin was just an added bonus then.

“Getting in for a trial at first was cool, then getting brought in further was cool and then staying on the panel was cool. So yeah, it probably wasn’t really on the radar is the short answer.”

Kennedy made his senior debut as a substitute in the O’Byrne Cup win over Laois on 3 January.

Three weeks later, he started against Donegal at Croke Park in the National League.

“My heart rate probably had me as technically dead at one stage!” said Kennedy, referencing his League debut. “But it was the coolest thing ever, you’re representing Dublin at Croke Park, which is a childhood dream.

“It was a step up and I don’t think I played the best that day. I think I only lasted 45 minutes and I was blowing hard afterwards. But it was a great feeling being involved.”

Kennedy joined Seán Guiden, Josh Bannon, Páidí White, Tim Deering, Josh Bannon and Liam Smith in being plucked from the club scene to feature in the Championship for Dublin.

Kennedy taking on Cillian McDaid of Galway. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

He said he owes a lot to Brennan for investing so heavily in him and is determined to keep improving.

That’s great news for Cuala who benefited from his excellence and Man of the Match display in the county semi-final win over holders Ballyboden St Enda’s.

That game was going badly against Cuala in the third quarter as they conceded five points in a row and failed to win eight kick-outs in a row. Then Kennedy took on the responsibility with a two-pointer that swung vital momentum back their way.

“If you get a chance, you have to go for it,” said Kennedy, who popped up with a two-pointer for Dublin against Roscommon in the League too, and scored a goal on his O’Byrne Cup debut. “Kicking is probably the most enjoyable part of the game for me, especially with the new rules.

“If you’re not kick-passing the ball, and trying to improve your scoring, particularly from distance with the two-pointers, you’re missing a trick.

“Kick-passing is key to promoting the faster-paced football that the new rules are supposed to encourage.

“I’ve always enjoyed that attacking side of the game. Defensively, you probably have to work a bit harder now, but kicking is definitely what you want to be doing. You want to get out and kick the ball around with your mates, that’s the fun part.”

Cuala's Kennedy is enjoying the club's dual-code success. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The vibes are good around Cuala as the Dalkey outfit are through to both county senior finals.

Eoghan O’Callaghan, Conor Groarke and Jamie Conroy are all dual performers, along with Mikey Conroy who is recovering from a long-term injury.

“Cuala feels like the biggest club in the area now, which is brilliant,” said Kennedy. “You see so many jerseys around, especially at a time when there are big games taking place every weekend.”