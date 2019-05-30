This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Proud Galwegian McKeon hails 'positive culture' as he exends Connacht deal

The back row was a regular starter after injury curtailed the first half of his season.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 30 May 2019, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 730 Views 1 Comment
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HOMEGROWN CONNACHT BACK row Eoin McKeon, 27, has signed a contract extension to remain with the western province next season.

A 2016 Pro12 champion, McKeon has 127 Connacht appearances to his name and started 10 times this season despite a lay-off with a shoulder injury.

“I am delighted to sign a contract extension with my home province,” said the Galwegians club man.

“I am proud of the journey I have taken through the grassroots game in Connacht and on to play for the senior team. We have developed a really positive culture in Connacht and as a club there is a huge determination to build on the season we have just had.”

After a resurgent campaign under Andy Friend, Connacht will return to Champions Cup competition next season and will hope to build on their push to the Pro14 play-offs.

“(McKeon) has been a hugely important player for us in the season gone by,” says Friend, “and will be a central figure again next season in our Pro14 and Champions Cup campaigns as a senior member of our squad.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

