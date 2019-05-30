Proud Galwegian McKeon hails 'positive culture' as he exends Connacht deal

HOMEGROWN CONNACHT BACK row Eoin McKeon, 27, has signed a contract extension to remain with the western province next season.

A 2016 Pro12 champion, McKeon has 127 Connacht appearances to his name and started 10 times this season despite a lay-off with a shoulder injury.

“I am delighted to sign a contract extension with my home province,” said the Galwegians club man.

“I am proud of the journey I have taken through the grassroots game in Connacht and on to play for the senior team. We have developed a really positive culture in Connacht and as a club there is a huge determination to build on the season we have just had.”

After a resurgent campaign under Andy Friend, Connacht will return to Champions Cup competition next season and will hope to build on their push to the Pro14 play-offs.

“(McKeon) has been a hugely important player for us in the season gone by,” says Friend, “and will be a central figure again next season in our Pro14 and Champions Cup campaigns as a senior member of our squad.”

