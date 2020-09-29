'I've had such an amazing career' - Former Connacht man Eoin McKeon retires

FORMER CONNACHT BACK row Eoin McKeon has officially announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 29-year-old was released by Connacht earlier this year and had been keeping his options open in recent months, but has now made the decision to hang up his boots.

The Galway man earned 137 appearances for his native province, helping them to their Pro12 title in 2016, while he also played for the Ireland U20s, Emerging Ireland, and the Wolfhounds.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McKeon has a master’s degree in business administration and management and will now move into his post-rugby career.

“Better late than never but I didn’t want to officially announce anything until I knew exactly what the next step in my career would be,” said McKeon in a statement today.

“I have officially decided to hang up the boots. It was always going to come to an end at some stage and I’m happy that I am now in a position to decide what is best for me.

“I wish to thank Connacht for the opportunity to play for my province. From inviting me into the academy to giving me my first professional contract, it has been an amazing experience. To the players I met along the way, I consider you all lifelong friends. I want to thank the coaches too, they helped to mould me into the person I am today and for that I am grateful.

“To the medical staff who kept me safe throughout my 10 years, thank you. To all the wider staff at Connacht, from the groundsmen, commercial, marketing, HR and CEO, everyone has been a pleasure to work with. To the Connacht Clan, you have been a great support and the Sportsground wouldn’t be the same without you. Rugby Players Ireland, thanks for allowing me to represent the players as best I could, I hope I did enough for them.

“Lastly and most importantly, I’d like to thank my family and friends. You have been my rock and helped me through this mad journey.

“I’ve had such an amazing career with plenty of ups and downs but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of so many.

“Go raibh maith agat. Eoin.”