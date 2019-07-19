England's World Cup winning captain returning home to play for Dublin Chiefs

ENGLAND’S CRICKET WORLD Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will play for the Dublin Chiefs in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam.

Rush native Morgan was today drafted as Dublin’s ‘icon player’ and will lead the side in the first continent-based T20 league.

The Chiefs also pulled off the big signing of Babar Azam, the top-ranked batsman in the world in the shortest format, and his Pakistan team-mate Mohammad Amir.

Afghanistan’s new captain Rashid Khan was picked up by the Rotterdam Rhinos at the draft in London.

Vastly experienced duo Imran Tahir and Shane Watson will be team-mates for the Amsterdam Knights.

All-rounders Shahid Afridi and JP Duminy will represent Belfast Titans, while Glasgow Giants snared Brendon McCullum and Dale Steyn.

The six-team competition runs from 30 August until 22 September. Its aim is to give local talent the chance to shine alongside established global stars.

