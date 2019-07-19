This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England's World Cup winning captain returning home to play for Dublin Chiefs

Rush native Eoin Morgan is set to be involved in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam next month.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Jul 2019, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,483 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4731762
Morgan with the World Cup trophy.
Image: Steven Paston
Morgan with the World Cup trophy.
Morgan with the World Cup trophy.
Image: Steven Paston

ENGLAND’S CRICKET WORLD Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan will play for the Dublin Chiefs in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam.

Rush native Morgan was today drafted as Dublin’s ‘icon player’ and will lead the side in the first continent-based T20 league.

The Chiefs also pulled off the big signing of Babar Azam, the top-ranked batsman in the world in the shortest format, and his Pakistan team-mate Mohammad Amir.

Afghanistan’s new captain Rashid Khan was picked up by the Rotterdam Rhinos at the draft in London.

Vastly experienced duo Imran Tahir and Shane Watson will be team-mates for the Amsterdam Knights.

All-rounders Shahid Afridi and JP Duminy will represent Belfast Titans, while Glasgow Giants snared Brendon McCullum and Dale Steyn.

The six-team competition runs from 30 August until 22 September. Its aim is to give local talent the chance to shine alongside established global stars. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie