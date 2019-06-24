This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch Eric Donovan's 3rd-round knockout on his UK debut as he closes in on a European title shot

The Kildare man moved to 10-0, 7KOs with an impressive stoppage win at the iconic York Hall.

By Gavan Casey Monday 24 Jun 2019, 12:40 PM
45 minutes ago 776 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4695152

ERIC DONOVAN MOVED into double digits in the professional ranks on Saturday night, earning his 10th professional victory — a seventh by stoppage — on his UK debut at London’s iconic York Hall.

Donovan took less than three rounds to rid himself of tough Nicaraguan Moises Mojica puncher, previously 9-7-2 with six KOs, who had taken highly regarded British prospect Sean McGoldrick the distance earlier this month.

“My amateur skills and fundamentals are always there but I had to dig in at times and show him what’s what,” Donovan told The42 post-fight. “It’s something we’ve been working on, fighting in the pocket, being comfortable in the chaos.”

His manager and promoter, Leonard Gunning of Boxing Ireland, added:

We want Eric to fight one of the big Spaniards or one of the big Brits. We’d like the European title by the end of the year and it’s a realistic and achievable goal.

Part of the reason for fighting Mojica was that the Central American is Spanish-based, and so Gunning and Donovan wanted to send a message to the Spanish featherweight division — four of whose participants are ranked top 15 by the European Boxing Union (EBU), and one of whom in Adoni Gago is the new EBU European champion.

The rest of the top 15 consists almost solely of British fighters, hence Donovan’s introduction to the UK market at a crucial career juncture.

He’ll likely fight again in Ireland when Boxing Ireland continue their acclaimed Celtic Clash series in September, but given his technical proficiency and the danger he presents, the popular Donovan may have to hit the road again in search of the blue belt he covets, or even in order to take a significant step towards fighting for it.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie