This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG must wait for league crown after Choupo-Moting has astonishing miss of the season

The 30-year-old forward produced an astonishing miss as PSG fluffed their lines, drawing 2-2 with Strasbourg.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 10:20 PM
38 minutes ago 2,101 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4581175
Choupo-Moting reacts after his incredible first-half miss.
Choupo-Moting reacts after his incredible first-half miss.
Choupo-Moting reacts after his incredible first-half miss.

PSG WERE MADE to wait to clinch the Ligue 1 title after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strasbourg in a game that included an astonishing miss by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Substitute Thilo Kehrer headed in an 82nd-minute equaliser but Strasbourg spoiled the party plans in the French capital, picking up an unexpected point to keep the champions-elect waiting.

After nearest rivals Lille were only able to draw 1-1 at Reims earlier on Sunday, PSG knew three points at the Parc des Princes would see them crowned league winners for a sixth time in seven seasons.

Thomas Tuchel’s side appeared on course to get the job done when Choupo-Moting tapped in Colin Dagba’s low cross to open the scoring in the 13th minute, but Strasbourg had clearly not read the script.

They equalised through Nuno da Costa – who turned in Lionel Carole’s low cross – before Anthony Goncalves put the Coupe de la Ligue winners ahead, smashing in a long-range drive with his right foot.

Kylian Mbappe was summoned from the bench early in the second half by Tuchel but it was another replacement in Kehrer who levelled the score, turning in Julian Draxler’s corner from the right.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie