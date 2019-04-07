PSG must wait for league crown after Choupo-Moting has astonishing miss of the season

PSG WERE MADE to wait to clinch the Ligue 1 title after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strasbourg in a game that included an astonishing miss by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Substitute Thilo Kehrer headed in an 82nd-minute equaliser but Strasbourg spoiled the party plans in the French capital, picking up an unexpected point to keep the champions-elect waiting.

After nearest rivals Lille were only able to draw 1-1 at Reims earlier on Sunday, PSG knew three points at the Parc des Princes would see them crowned league winners for a sixth time in seven seasons.

The Choupo-Moting miss is the ultimate in the history of football pic.twitter.com/q56B24neFS — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 7, 2019

Thomas Tuchel’s side appeared on course to get the job done when Choupo-Moting tapped in Colin Dagba’s low cross to open the scoring in the 13th minute, but Strasbourg had clearly not read the script.

They equalised through Nuno da Costa – who turned in Lionel Carole’s low cross – before Anthony Goncalves put the Coupe de la Ligue winners ahead, smashing in a long-range drive with his right foot.

Kylian Mbappe was summoned from the bench early in the second half by Tuchel but it was another replacement in Kehrer who levelled the score, turning in Julian Draxler’s corner from the right.

