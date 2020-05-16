This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Bundesliga is back and Erling Braut Haaland is still a goal-scoring machine

The 19-year-old scored the first goal as the German league returned.

By AFP Saturday 16 May 2020, 3:25 PM
19-YEAR-OLD wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland scored the first goal on the return of the Bundesliga as he helped Borussia Dortmund into a 2-0 half-time lead over Schalke.

The setting may be unfamiliar with the Bundesliga returning behind closed doors after the two-month coronavirus shutdown, but the identity of the day’s first goal-scorer was entirely familiar.

Dortmund celebrate Haaland's goal. Source: Martin Meissner

Haaland diverted a low Thorgan Hazard cross into the far corner of the net in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off on Saturday afternoon on the long-awaited comeback of top-flight football in Europe.

It was a 10th goal in nine Bundesliga appearances for the prolific Norwegian striker, who moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter.

Usually the scorer of the first goal in the Ruhr derby — one of the biggest fixtures in German football — could expect to be mobbed by his teammates.

On this occasion, though, Haaland’s colleagues respected social distancing recommendations and avoided getting too close as they applauded the smiling and dancing goal-scorer.

Raphael Guerreiro added Dortmund’s second just before the break.

More to follow…

- © AFP 2020

AFP

