Fans can now apply to buy tickets for Dublin Europa League Final

FANS CAN NOW apply to buy tickets for the Europa League final, which takes place at the Aviva Stadium on 22 May.

Demand is expected to be high for the match, particularly if Liverpool, who face Atalanta in the quarter-finals, make it to the decider in Dublin.

Sales have started on Uefa.com/tickets and will run until 10am on 16 April.

General public tickets will not be sold on a first come, first served basis but through a lottery that will be conducted after the application period has ended.

Tickets available in the most affordable category, ‘fans first’, will be reserved for fans of the clubs playing in the final. And the sale and allocation process for tickets reserved for the fans of the finalist teams is being arranged directly with the clubs involved.

On the Uefa ticket portal, applicants can choose whether they want to enter the lottery regardless of the finalists or only if their team qualifies.

Tickets will be delivered via the Uefa Mobile Tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the app.

A total of 36,000 tickets out of 48,000 are available directly for fans and the general public to purchase.

The teams that reach the final will receive 12,000 tickets each, while the remaining tickets are being offered for sale directly to fans through uefa.com/tickets.

Each successful applicant will be able to purchase up to four tickets in the allocated price category.

Ticket prices: