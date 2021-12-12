Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 12 December 2021
Darragh McElhinney takes silver as Irish U23 team win gold at European Cross Country Championships

Earlier in Dublin, the Irish U20 men’s team claimed silver.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 11:40 AM
https://the42.ie/5627714

DARRAGH MCELHINNEY took silver, while the Ireland team won gold in the men’s U23 race at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

Cork man McElhinney produced a stunning performance, and was right in the mix across 8000m through a tough course at Abbotstown.

It was an exciting finish, with Great Britain’s Charlie Hicks coming out on top in 24:29 after leading for much of the race. McElhinney took command at times, before Ruben Querinjean made it a three-horse race in the closing stages.

McElhinney looked like he would have to settle for bronze, but a powerful finish saw him pick off Querinjean and take second in 24:33.

He spearheaded the Irish team to glory as they edged out GB; Keelan Kilrehill next in in sixth, with Michael Power 13th, Donal Devane 40th, Jamie Battle 44th and Thomas Devaney 67th.

Earlier, Ireland won team silver in the men’s U20 6000m. Abdel Laadjel was their highest finisher in sixth, with Dean Casey and Nick Griggs in 13th and 16th respectively. Scott Fagan crossed in 21st, Sean Kay was 5oth and Cathal O’Reilly 77th.

With three medals so far and race four underway, the Irish record of four from Lisbon 2019 looks like it could be broken.

Aoife McGreevy and Emma McEvoy were the highest Irish finishers in the women’s U20 4000m in 23rd and 24th respectively, though there was no medal joy for the team.

