Darragh McElhinney takes silver as Irish U23 team win gold at European Cross Country Championships

DARRAGH MCELHINNEY took silver, while the Ireland team won gold in the men’s U23 race at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

Cork man McElhinney produced a stunning performance, and was right in the mix across 8000m through a tough course at Abbotstown.

It was an exciting finish, with Great Britain’s Charlie Hicks coming out on top in 24:29 after leading for much of the race. McElhinney took command at times, before Ruben Querinjean made it a three-horse race in the closing stages.

Brilliant finish to men's Under-23 race, silver for Darragh McElhinney, gold for the team.

Wonderful scenes in Dublin!



Led by Darragh McElhinney, Ireland are crowned team champions in the men's U23 race!



(@irishathletics) pic.twitter.com/yFm6jjXo3e — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) December 12, 2021

McElhinney looked like he would have to settle for bronze, but a powerful finish saw him pick off Querinjean and take second in 24:33.

He spearheaded the Irish team to glory as they edged out GB; Keelan Kilrehill next in in sixth, with Michael Power 13th, Donal Devane 40th, Jamie Battle 44th and Thomas Devaney 67th.

Medal Alert



And it's SILVER for Ireland



Great Britain & NI 34

Ireland 35

Israel 37



Live results ➡️ https://t.co/NQafh3nTiB pic.twitter.com/kXNPS03Or9 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) December 12, 2021

Earlier, Ireland won team silver in the men’s U20 6000m. Abdel Laadjel was their highest finisher in sixth, with Dean Casey and Nick Griggs in 13th and 16th respectively. Scott Fagan crossed in 21st, Sean Kay was 5oth and Cathal O’Reilly 77th.

With three medals so far and race four underway, the Irish record of four from Lisbon 2019 looks like it could be broken.

Aoife McGreevy and Emma McEvoy were the highest Irish finishers in the women’s U20 4000m in 23rd and 24th respectively, though there was no medal joy for the team.

Irish Placing Summary in the Women's U20 400m



23th Aoife MCGREEVY

24th Emma MCEVOY

30th Jane BUCKLEY

38th Rebecca ROSSITER

55th Laura MOONEY

77th Roise ROBERTS



Live results ➡️https://t.co/ZE7DULJ1lf#FingalDublin2021 pic.twitter.com/MSMYIdFo0R — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) December 12, 2021