Neuer sees rare red in Bayern Munich defeat as Barcelona earn much needed win

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE been eliminated from the German Cup by holders Bayer Leverkusen, who won 1-0 thanks to a second-half Nathan Tella goal, after Manuel Neuer saw the first red card of his 866-game career.

The 38-year-old rushed out of the box in typical fashion 18 minutes in to the German Cup last-16 clash, taking out an advancing Jeremie Frimpong and seeing straight red.

Neuer’s sending-off brought Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on for his Bayern debut, 18 months after joining the club, while forcing the hosts to play the remainder of the match a man down.

Bayern, who were already without the injured Harry Kane, dug deep despite the one-man disadvantage and dominated the ball, with Leverkusen hanging back and preferring to hit on the counter.

The visitors eventually broke through in the 69th minute, with the 1.72-metre tall Tella heading in an Alex Grimaldo cross.

Tella had only been on the field for eight minutes, having come on for injured striker Patrik Schick, who himself was subbed on at half-time.

Home winger Michael Olise lashed inches wide in the fourth minute of stoppage time but Leverkusen held on to inflict a first domestic defeat of Vincent Kompany’s Bayern career.

The victory means Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, who won an unbeaten league and cup double last season, are through to the quarter-finals.

Bayern have won the German Cup a record 20 times — 14 better than the next best — but have not made it past the quarter-final stage since 2020, when they defeated Leverkusen 4-2 in the final.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal inspired Barcelona to a first win in four La Liga outings as they beat Mallorca 5-1 on Tuesday.

The comprehensive victory brings the Catalans to 37 points at the top of the league table, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, but with two extra matches played.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Spanish and European champions will have the chance to cut that lead back to one point on Wednesday when they travel to Athletic Bilbao.

Mallorca stay sixth in La Liga, still two points behind Bilbao in the final Champions League spot.

– © AFP 2024