Harry Kane scores on 100th Bundesliga appearance as Barcelona sweep aside Betis

HARRY KANE MARKED his 100th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich by scoring his 102nd goal, joining in a 6-1 rout of RB Leipzig that also saw Luis Díaz net a hat-trick.

After a mixed start to the season, Bayern moved to their familiar position at the top of the table as they outclassed their opponents at Allianz Arena.

It was already 4-0 by the time England captain Kane marked his century of outings in the league with a customary goal, a simple finish from Nathaniel Brown’s pass. Díaz scored in the 12th, 47th and 69th minutes, with Aleksandar Pavlovic and Michael Olise also on target in a statement performance that ended with an added-time consolation from Andrija Maksimovic.

Three points saw them overtake rivals Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, with Niko Kovac’s side giving up ground with a goalless draw at strugglers Union Berlin.

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In La Liga, Barcelona stretched their perfect record to nine wins from nine as they swept aside hosts Real Betis 5-2.

Lamine Yamal got the ball rolling in the 10th minute with his eighth of the season and the goals kept flowing. Diego Gomez equalised, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus rebuilt the lead and Abde Ezzalzouli hit back. Facundo Bernal’s 54th minute red card stacked the deck against Betis at 3-2 down, with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo adding the gloss.

Ireland striker Troy Parrott came off the bench for Betis in the 63rd minute.

Lamine Yamal on the ball. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Second-placed Atlético Madrid followed their midweek Champions League win over Manchester United with a 1-0 win at Español. They left it late to bank the points, Alex Baena grabbing an 89th-minute winner.

Inter Milan’s strong start in Serie A continued as they came from behind to beat Bologna 3-1. Tommasso Pobega put the pacesetters on the back foot before a towering header from Marcus Thuram equalised before the break.

Substitutes Carlos Augusto and Ange Bonny came off the bench to complete the turnaround in the second half, leaving the Nerazzurri three clear on 19 points after seven matches.

Paris St Germain made it six consecutive wins across all competitions with a 3-1 win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

A PSG side showing eight changes from the midweek win over Manchester City slipped behind to Giovanni Reyna and missed a penalty through Ousmane Dembélé but safely negotiated the comeback. Illia Zabarnyi levelled, Dembélé made amends and Desire Doue added the gloss in added time.

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