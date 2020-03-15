Ireland get off to a flier in Olympic qualifiying as Brennan batters Bosnian to progress

THE IRISH BOXING team are off to a winning start in their Olympic qualification campaign after Dublin’s Emmet Brennan stopped Bosnian opponent Radenko Tomic to reach the last 16 at light-heavyweight (81kg).

Brennan outclassed and outgunned his opponent at the Copper Box Arena, his vicious body attack paying dividends in the second round as he forced a standing count and then a knockdown of Tomic. As the Bosnian regained his feet gingerly, the referee waved off the contest deeming him to be in no position to continue.

“I stuck to instructions and it just went a little bit better than we thought,” Brennand said. “The plan is to go all the way. You don’t come here without planning on that.”

Docklands BC’s Irish Elite champion is aiming to succeed the now-professional Joe Ward as Ireland’s Olympic representative at light-heavy, and is now just two wins from Tokyo.

Brennan finishes the job.

He’ll face Switzerland’s Uke Smajli on Tuesday, St Patrick’s Day, for a place in the quarter-finals. A top-six finish — i.e. a semi-final spot or a victory in a box-off between losing quarter-finalists — will seal his qualification for the Games.

Cork’s Christina Desmond is next up for Ireland when she faces Italy’s Angela Carini in the last 16 at 69kg.

The qualifiers are available to watch on OlympicChannel.com.