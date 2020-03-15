This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland get off to a flier in Olympic qualifiying as Brennan batters Bosnian to progress

The Docklands BC light-heavyweight stopped Radenko Tomic in the second round to march into the last 16.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 942 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5047034
Emmet Brennan is victorious at the Copper Box Arena.
Emmet Brennan is victorious at the Copper Box Arena.
Emmet Brennan is victorious at the Copper Box Arena.

THE IRISH BOXING team are off to a winning start in their Olympic qualification campaign after Dublin’s Emmet Brennan stopped Bosnian opponent Radenko Tomic to reach the last 16 at light-heavyweight (81kg).

Brennan outclassed and outgunned his opponent at the Copper Box Arena, his vicious body attack paying dividends in the second round as he forced a standing count and then a knockdown of Tomic. As the Bosnian regained his feet gingerly, the referee waved off the contest deeming him to be in no position to continue.

“I stuck to instructions and it just went a little bit better than we thought,” Brennand said. “The plan is to go all the way. You don’t come here without planning on that.”

Docklands BC’s Irish Elite champion is aiming to succeed the now-professional Joe Ward as Ireland’s Olympic representative at light-heavy, and is now just two wins from Tokyo.

brennan3 Brennan finishes the job.

He’ll face Switzerland’s Uke Smajli on Tuesday, St Patrick’s Day, for a place in the quarter-finals. A top-six finish — i.e. a semi-final spot or a victory in a box-off between losing quarter-finalists — will seal his qualification for the Games.

Cork’s Christina Desmond is next up for Ireland when she faces Italy’s Angela Carini in the last 16 at 69kg.

The qualifiers are available to watch on OlympicChannel.com.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie