Monday 14 October, 2019
European Tour announces first mixed-gender event

The inaugural Scandinavian Mixed will be held in Sweden in June 2020.

By AFP Monday 14 Oct 2019, 1:16 PM
52 minutes ago 1,070 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4850477
Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.
Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE FIRST EUROPEAN Tour golf tournament featuring men and women competing against each other on the same course for the same prize will take place in Sweden next year, organisers announced today.

The inaugural Scandinavian Mixed event, hosted by Swedish major winners Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam, will be held in June 2020, with 78 men and 78 women battling it out for a €1.5 million prize fund.

It will provide world rankings points for both men and women, and be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The tournament follows in the footsteps of this year’s Jordan Mixed Open, which pitted players from the second-tier Challenge Tour, the LET and the European Seniors Tour against each other.

“Bringing women and men together in a combined tournament is exciting for fans in Sweden and for the global game as we continue to showcase golf is a game for everyone,” said 10-time major champion Sorenstam, who retired from competitive golf in 2008.

Stenson, the 2016 British Open winner, has committed to playing in the event for the next three years.

To have men and women competing alongside one another showcases what is great about our game,” said the 43-year-old.

“I believe this is certainly one [format] that can be part of the way golf is played in the future. Making our game accessible to everyone is something I am extremely passionate about.”

The tournament will be held at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm from 11-14 June.

© – AFP 2019

