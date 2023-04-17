Advertisement
Shaun Brooks Evan Ferguson in action for Brighton.
# Concern
Brighton face anxious wait to see if Evan Ferguson will be fit for FA Cup semi-final
The Ireland striker suffered an ankle injury against Chelsea on Saturday with manager Roberto De Zerbi initially ruling him out “for a couple of weeks.”
50 minutes ago

BRIGHTON ARE EXPECTED to discover within the next 24 hours whether Evan Ferguson will be able to feature in this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi initially ruled the Republic of Ireland international out of Sunday’s Wembley day in the aftermath of the side’s fine victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 18-year-old striker was forced off with an ankle injury following an incident with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“There are two bad news, Ferguson and (Joel) Veltman. The first check says we have lost them both for a couple of weeks,” De Zerbi explained.

“But we will see in the next few days. Monday or Tuesday we will see better. It’s bad news because we are losing too many players.”

Ferguson avoided serious knee and Achilles injuries earlier this season following a reckless tackle from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

The42 Team
