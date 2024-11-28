'I never said anything about a loan' - Brighton boss dismisses Ferguson speculation

BRIGHTON MANAGER FABIAN Hurzeler has dismissed speculation that Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is set to leave on a loan deal in January.

Ferguson has found his gametime restricted this season, only making seven appearances in the Premier League, with just one of those coming from the start.

The 20-year-old struggled with a serious ankle injury last season that spilled over into ruling him out for the start of this campaign.

He has grabbed just one goal in the Premier League this year, scoring against Wolves in October, while he also found the net for Ireland in the Nations League two weeks ago against Finland.

“I don’t know from where this information comes because I said to Evan that I am happy that he is here in the team,” said Hurzeler when asked about the speculation.

“I am happy how he is training, and which shape he is physically, mentally.

“Of course, he is a young player and he needs game time.”

Evan Ferguson netted against Wolves in October. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro are competing with Ferguson for gametime up front for Brighton, but Hurzeler has urged the Irish striker to remain focused and ready when handed an opportunity.

“Accept your role, don’t complain. You can be disappointed if you’re not playing. It’s normal, it should be like this. But accept your role and make sure you bring yourself in the mood and the shape that when you get the chance, that you are ready.

“It is exactly that what I demand from Evan and that’s also what I said to him. I never said anything about a loan or something like this. We are happy that Evan is here and I’m sure he can help us the next week.

“The best example is Igor (Julio – Brighton defender). So no one expected Igor to play that many games but Igor always made himself sure that he’s ready for the games. That when he gets a chance, that he uses it and he was always there in training, he always trained hard, and he never complained. He accept his role and then when he get the chance he was there.”

Brighton play Southampton tomorrow night in the Premier League, before an away trip to face Fulham next Thursday 5 December, and then they play Leicester City on Sunday 8 December.