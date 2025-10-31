More Stories
Ferguson left the pitch with his head in his hands after suffering an early ankle injury. Federico Proietti/Alamy Stock Photo
Injury update leaves Evan Ferguson a major doubt for Ireland's World Cup double-header

Ireland striker expected to miss “a couple of weeks” with ankle ligament sprain.
10.17am, 31 Oct 2025
4

EVAN FERGUSON FACES a race to be fit for Ireland’s World Cup double-header following further assessment on his ankle injury.

Ferguson shipped a heavy tackle in the opening minute of Roma’s 2-1 Serie A win against Parma on Wednesday evening, and had to be substituted with just seven minutes played.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport report that tests on Thursday revealed a sprained ankle ligament which will sideline the 21-year-old for “a couple of weeks”.

That prognosis would leave Ferguson facing an uphill battle to play any part in Ireland’s Aviva Stadium game against Portugal on 13 November, as well as the final game of the campaign against Hungary in Budapest on 16 November.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is set to name his squad next Thursday, 6 November.

