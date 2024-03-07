Everton pay jersey tribute to Seamus Coleman

EVERTON HAVE announced they will pay tribute to Seamus Coleman with a limited edition shamrock jersey.

The initiative is to mark “Coleman’s loyal 15 years at Goodison Park”.

Advertisement

The Donegal native was signed from Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in 2009 and the full-back in January set the club appearance record after lining out for the 355th time in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old is also in the top 10 of Irish players with the most Premier League appearances but remains some way off Shay Given’s record of 451.

Coleman has also been Ireland’s captain since 2016, playing 68 times for his country so far.

His game time this season has been somewhat limited by injury and age, with five Premier League appearances to his name, two of which have been starts.

You can find out more info on the jersey here.