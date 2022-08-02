McAteer finishes sixth in vault final at Commonwealth Games

ANTRIM’S EWAN McATEER finished sixth in today’s vault final at the Commonwealth Games.

McAteer delivered a strong first vault before suffering a fall on his second vault, registering a score of 13.750 in a final won by England’s Jake Jarman, who scored 14.916.

England’s Giarnni Regini-Moran was second with Australia’s James Bacueti third.

“I’m very proud of my performance at my second Commonwealth Games,” McAteer said.

My goal coming out here was to make a final so to achieve that is something I’m so happy with. I really went for a medal in the final and am disappointed to have had a fall on my second vault, but I am walking away from these games with the view that they were a major success.”

Gymnastics Ireland’s men’s national performance coach, Luke Carson added: “Ewan’s first vault was one of his best of the year. His second vault was just overcooked.

“Too much rotation caused him to need to place his hands down which was costly to his average score. We are now focused on the European Championships.”

Conor McGovern, McAteer’s personal coach Ewan, said: “Delighted with our performance. The goal was to go out and get top eight on Vault and we did that with a 6th place finish. The work here has got us ready and sharpened our competition skills so we are ready for Europeans.”

McAteer’s apperance in the vault final follows Rhys McClenaghan’s silver medal on the pommel yesterday, while Eamon Montgomery finished in fifth in the floor event.

All three gymnasts are set to be involved for Team Ireland at the European Championships, which take place in Munich later this month.

