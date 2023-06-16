Ex-Man United star Smalling rewarded for fine season in Italy

ENGLAND DEFENDER Chris Smalling, at the end of his contract with AS Roma, confirmed on Friday he has extended his stay at the Italian club for another two years.

The 33-year-old — who won the last of his 31 caps in 2017 — joined the Serie A side in 2019 from Manchester United, having previously played for two seasons with Fulham.

“Choosing to remain at Roma was an easy decision to make,” Smalling said on the club’s website.

“I’m playing the best football of my career here and my family and I have felt so welcome in this wonderful city from day one. What’s more, this club is clearly taking great strides forward in all areas.

“I want to thank our fans too: the unconditional support they have shown me helped make the decision even easier.”

Smalling has played 143 games for Roma, winning the Europa Conference League with Jose Mourinho’s team in 2022 and was a member of the side that lost to Sevilla in this season’s Europa League final.

