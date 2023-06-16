Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Chris Smalling (file pic).
# like a fine wine
Ex-Man United star Smalling rewarded for fine season in Italy
The 33-year-old defender has extended his stay at Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
265
0
10 minutes ago

ENGLAND DEFENDER Chris Smalling, at the end of his contract with AS Roma, confirmed on Friday he has extended his stay at the Italian club for another two years.

The 33-year-old — who won the last of his 31 caps in 2017 — joined the Serie A side in 2019 from Manchester United, having previously played for two seasons with Fulham.

“Choosing to remain at Roma was an easy decision to make,” Smalling said on the club’s website.

“I’m playing the best football of my career here and my family and I have felt so welcome in this wonderful city from day one. What’s more, this club is clearly taking great strides forward in all areas.

“I want to thank our fans too: the unconditional support they have shown me helped make the decision even easier.”

Smalling has played 143 games for Roma, winning the Europa Conference League with Jose Mourinho’s team in 2022 and was a member of the side that lost to Sevilla in this season’s Europa League final.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     