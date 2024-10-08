FA charges Chelsea and Nottingham Forest for mass melee at Stamford Bridge

CHELSEA AND NOTTINGHAM Forest have been charged by the Football Association for the mass melee that broke out towards the end of their 1-1 Premier League draw at the weekend.

Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucurella off the pitch, causing him to knock Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to the ground, which sparked an on-pitch fracas in the 88th minute of their Stamford Bridge contest on Sunday.

Virtually everyone on the field and substitutes were involved, while Chelsea and Forest now have until Thursday to answer a charge of failing to control their players.

“Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged after the mass confrontation at their Premier League fixture on Sunday, 6 October,” an FA statement said.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute.

“Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have until Thursday, 10 October, to provide their responses.”

Cucurella was shown a yellow card for his role in the incident, his fifth of the season thereby ruling him out of Chelsea’s game against Liverpool after the international break, whilst Wesley Fofana was also booked and will miss the match at Anfield.

For the second time this season, Chelsea were shown six yellow cards meaning they will likely face a fine.

Nicolas Jackson appeared to raise his hand to the face of a Forest player, an incident that was not spotted by the on-field referee.

VAR confirmed they saw Jackson’s hand to the face but did not consider it obvious enough violent conduct to change the referee’s decision.

Jackson was not on the pitch – having been substituted in the 81st minute – and will face no retrospective action.