Liverpool travel to Wolves as Newcastle and Man City go head-to-head in FA Cup

LIVERPOOL WILL TRAVEL to Wolves, while Newcastle United and Manchester City face off in the all-Premier League ties following the FA Cup fifth round draw.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both on the road, playing Mansfield Town and Wrexham respectively.

The draw was made live on TNT Sports 1 this evening ahead of Macclesfield versus Brentford. The fifth round games will be played around the weekend of 7-8 March.

More to follow.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Fulham v Southampton

Port Vale/Bristol City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Leeds United v Norwich City

Mansfield Town v Arsenal

Wolves v Liverpool

Wrexham v Chelsea

West Ham v Macclesfield/Brentford