The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Liverpool travel to Wolves as Newcastle and Man City go head-to-head in FA Cup
LIVERPOOL WILL TRAVEL to Wolves, while Newcastle United and Manchester City face off in the all-Premier League ties following the FA Cup fifth round draw.
Arsenal and Chelsea are both on the road, playing Mansfield Town and Wrexham respectively.
The draw was made live on TNT Sports 1 this evening ahead of Macclesfield versus Brentford. The fifth round games will be played around the weekend of 7-8 March.
More to follow.
FA Cup fifth round draw
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
FA Cup Football Luck of the Draw Pot Luck Soccer