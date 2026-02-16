More Stories
Eyes on the prize: A general view of the FA Cup. Alamy Stock Photo
Luck of the Draw

Liverpool travel to Wolves as Newcastle and Man City go head-to-head in FA Cup

The fifth round draw was made this evening.
6.47pm, 16 Feb 2026

LIVERPOOL WILL TRAVEL to Wolves, while Newcastle United and Manchester City face off in the all-Premier League ties following the FA Cup fifth round draw.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both on the road, playing Mansfield Town and Wrexham respectively.

The draw was made live on TNT Sports 1 this evening ahead of Macclesfield versus Brentford. The fifth round games will be played around the weekend of 7-8 March.

FA Cup fifth round draw

  • Fulham v Southampton 
  • Port Vale/Bristol City v Sunderland
  • Newcastle United v Manchester City
  • Leeds United v Norwich City
  • Mansfield Town v Arsenal 
  • Wolves v Liverpool 
  • Wrexham v Chelsea 
  • West Ham v Macclesfield/Brentford

