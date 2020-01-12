This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fabinho reveals he is close to Liverpool return

The 26-year-old has been out of action since November.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 3,367 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/4962817
The Brazil international is on course for a comeback
Image: Lewis Storey
The Brazil international is on course for a comeback
The Brazil international is on course for a comeback
Image: Lewis Storey

FABINHO EXPECTS TO return to first-team action in the near future and warned Liverpool not to relent in their “incredible” season.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho was a first-team regular at the start of the season but has been absent since the end of November with an ankle injury.

Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he expects to have the Brazil international back in full training this week and suggested he could be fit for next week’s Premier League clash against Manchester United .

Liverpool have continued to shine in Fabinho’s absence, and a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday moved them 16 points clear at the top of the English top-flight, although Manchester City have a chance to trim that to 14 points on Sunday with a win over Aston Villa.

Speaking to Telefoot , Fabinho said: “I’m on the right path. We are in full recovery. I train individually.

“For example, I make changes in direction, but also exercises with the ball. I am very confident [about a quick comeback].

“I think I can resume soon, but we will see with the medical staff.”

Asked about his chances of being fit in time to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 tie next month, he responded: “I will be there of course.”

Roberto Firmino’s first-half strike was enough to see off Tottenham as the Reds recorded their 20th top-flight victory in 21 games to take their tally to 61 points this term.

In the three-points-for-a-win era, that is the biggest haul any team in Europe’s top five leagues has ever managed after 21 games.

But Fabinho is taking nothing for granted.

“We can win the title, but we are not yet champions. We are on the right track. What we have done so far is incredible, but we must continue,” he added.

“I hope we will not crack. We have the confidence to continue like this. Despite the injuries, we continue to play at a high level.

“Lately, I haven’t been chatting too much with the players. I spoke with the Brazilians on the team. We’re just saying we have to keep going.”

