Galway United's 'home' game against Dundalk to be played in Turner's Cross

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have confirmed new details for several Galway United fixtures.

Friday’s encounter with Dundalk, originally scheduled to take place at Eamonn Deacy Park at 7.45pm, will now be played in Cork at Munster FA Turner’s Cross Stadium at the same time and date.

Three other Galway matches have been switched from Eamonn Deacy Park to Pearse Stadium, including clashes with Derry City (19 June), Sligo Rovers (switched from 10 to 11 July at 5pm) and Waterford (switched from 24 to 25 July at 5pm).

In addition, John Caulfield’s side will now play Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium at 7.30pm rather than 8pm on 26 June, due to operational management with concerts at Marlay Park.