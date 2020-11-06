BE PART OF THE TEAM

FAI move remaining Cup quarter-finals due to international call-ups

All the games will take place on Friday, 20 November.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 6 Nov 2020, 7:56 PM
Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn after last year's FAI Cup final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE rescheduled the remaining three FAI Cup quarter-finals due to international call-ups. 

All games will now take place on Friday, 20 November, with Sligo Rovers vs Derry City and Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers kicking off at 5.30pm. 

Bohemians tie with Dundalk will kick off later that evening, at 7.45pm. 

Shamrock Rovers have seen Jack Byrne called up to the Irish senior squad, with Liam Scales called up to the Irish U21 squad. Bohs duo Danny Grant and Danny Mandroiu have also been called up to the Irish U21 squad, along with Daragh Leahy of Dundalk and Ed McGinty of Sligo. Derry City are also expected to have call-ups to the Northern Ireland U21 squad. 

One quarter-final has already been played, in which Athlone Town upset Shelbourne, and will face the winners of the Bohs/Dundalk tie in the semi-final. 

No confirmed date has been announced for the final, though it is thought the FAI are pencilling in Monday, 30 November. 

FAI Cup quarter finals – Friday, 20 November

Sligo Rovers v Derry City, 5:30pm

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, 5:30pm

Bohemians v Dundalk, 7.45pm

