Nominees announced for this year's FAI international awards

THE FAI HAVE announced the nominees for this year’s International awards that take place next Thursday 14 November.
The winners will presented with their trophies at the Aviva Stadium before Ireland play Finland in the Nations League.
Gavin Bazunu, Evan Ferguson, and Chiedozie Ogbene are the three players in the running for the senior men’s award, while Courtney Brosnan, Niamh Fahey, and Katie McCabe are the nominees for the senior women’s honour.
Chris Forrester, Lee Grace, and Jack Moylan have been nominated for the League of Ireland’s men’s player award.
The performances taken into account are from June 2023 to June 2024, while the League Player of the Year takes in the entirety of the 2023 season.
A jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories to help honour those who excelled over the previous year.
The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the event.
Here’s the full list of the nominees.
FAI International Award Nominees
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Gavin Bazunu
Evan Ferguson
Chiedozie Ogbene
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Courtney Brosnan
Niamh Fahey
Katie McCabe
Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Gavin Bazunu
Evan Ferguson
Will Smallbone
Young Women’s International Player of the Year
Izzy Atkinson
Abbie Larkin
Heather Payne
League of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year – Sponsored by SSE Airtricity
Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic)
Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers)
Jack Moylan (Shelbourne)
International Goal of the Year
WNT | Katie McCabe vs Canada
WNT | Katie McCabe vs Northern Ireland
MU21 | Andrew Moran vs Turkyie
Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Sinclair Armstrong
Sam Curtis
Andrew Moran
Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Luke Browne
Mark O’Mahony
Freddie Turley
Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Katie Keane
Aoife Kelly
Kate Thompson
Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Jake Grante
Danny McGrath
Corey O’Sullivan
Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Kaylem Hartnett
Harry McGlinchey
Matthew Moore
Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Aoibhe Brennan
Keeva Flynn
Katie Lawlee
Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year
Grady McDonnell
Michael Noonan
Finn Sherlock
Women’s Under-16 International Player of the Year
Ella Kelly
Madian McGuane
Aoife Sheridan
Men’s Under-15 International Player of the Year
David Dunne
George Moloney
Sean Spaight
Under-15 Girls’ FAI Schools International Player of the Year
Sophie Byrne (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone)
Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally)
Mia Murtagh (Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon)
Under-18 Boys FAI Schools International Player of the Year
