Nominees announced for this year's FAI international awards

THE FAI HAVE announced the nominees for this year’s International awards that take place next Thursday 14 November.

The winners will presented with their trophies at the Aviva Stadium before Ireland play Finland in the Nations League.

Gavin Bazunu, Evan Ferguson, and Chiedozie Ogbene are the three players in the running for the senior men’s award, while Courtney Brosnan, Niamh Fahey, and Katie McCabe are the nominees for the senior women’s honour.

Chris Forrester, Lee Grace, and Jack Moylan have been nominated for the League of Ireland’s men’s player award.

The performances taken into account are from June 2023 to June 2024, while the League Player of the Year takes in the entirety of the 2023 season.

A jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories to help honour those who excelled over the previous year.

The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the event.

Here’s the full list of the nominees.

FAI International Award Nominees

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

Gavin Bazunu

Evan Ferguson

Chiedozie Ogbene

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Courtney Brosnan

Niamh Fahey

Katie McCabe

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

Gavin Bazunu

Evan Ferguson

Will Smallbone

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

Izzy Atkinson

Abbie Larkin

Heather Payne

League of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year – Sponsored by SSE Airtricity

Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers)

Jack Moylan (Shelbourne)

International Goal of the Year

WNT | Katie McCabe vs Canada

WNT | Katie McCabe vs Northern Ireland

MU21 | Andrew Moran vs Turkyie

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

Sinclair Armstrong

Sam Curtis

Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Luke Browne

Mark O’Mahony

Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Katie Keane

Aoife Kelly

Kate Thompson

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

Jake Grante

Danny McGrath

Corey O’Sullivan

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Kaylem Hartnett

Harry McGlinchey

Matthew Moore

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Aoibhe Brennan

Keeva Flynn

Katie Lawlee

Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year

Grady McDonnell

Michael Noonan

Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-16 International Player of the Year

Ella Kelly

Madian McGuane

Aoife Sheridan

Men’s Under-15 International Player of the Year

David Dunne

George Moloney

Sean Spaight

Under-15 Girls’ FAI Schools International Player of the Year

Sophie Byrne (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone)

Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally)

Mia Murtagh (Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon)

Under-18 Boys FAI Schools International Player of the Year

Callum Honohan (Edmund Rice College, Carrigaline)

Hugh Parker (Temple Carrig School, Greystones)

Daire Patton (Summerhill College, Sligo)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Chloe Kenna (Street Leagues)

Ryan Nolan (Cerebral Palsy)

Raymond Singleton (Special Olympics)

Amateur Player of the Year