Jack Moylan, Katie McCabe, and Chiedozie Ogbene. INPHO
Nominees announced for this year's FAI international awards

The winners will be presented with their awards on Thursday 14 November.
10.59am, 8 Nov 2024
THE FAI HAVE announced the nominees for this year’s International awards that take place next Thursday 14 November.

The winners will presented with their trophies at the Aviva Stadium before Ireland play Finland in the Nations League. 

Gavin Bazunu, Evan Ferguson, and Chiedozie Ogbene are the three players in the running for the senior men’s award, while Courtney Brosnan, Niamh Fahey, and Katie McCabe are the nominees for the senior women’s honour. 

Chris Forrester, Lee Grace, and Jack Moylan have been nominated for the League of Ireland’s men’s player award.

The performances taken into account are from June 2023 to June 2024, while the League Player of the Year takes in the entirety of the 2023 season.

A jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories to help honour those who excelled over the previous year.

The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the event.

Here’s the full list of the nominees.

*****

FAI International Award Nominees

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Gavin Bazunu
  • Evan Ferguson
  • Chiedozie Ogbene

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Courtney Brosnan
  • Niamh Fahey
  • Katie McCabe

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

  • Gavin Bazunu
  • Evan Ferguson
  • Will Smallbone

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

  • Izzy Atkinson
  • Abbie Larkin
  • Heather Payne

League of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year – Sponsored by SSE Airtricity

  • Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic)
  • Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers)
  • Jack Moylan (Shelbourne)

International Goal of the Year

  • WNT | Katie McCabe vs Canada
  • WNT | Katie McCabe vs Northern Ireland
  • MU21 | Andrew Moran vs Turkyie

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

  • Sinclair Armstrong
  • Sam Curtis
  • Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

  • Luke Browne
  • Mark O’Mahony
  • Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

  • Katie Keane
  • Aoife Kelly
  • Kate Thompson

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

  • Jake Grante
  • Danny McGrath
  • Corey O’Sullivan

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

  • Kaylem Hartnett
  • Harry McGlinchey
  • Matthew Moore

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

  • Aoibhe Brennan
  • Keeva Flynn
  • Katie Lawlee

Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year

  • Grady McDonnell
  • Michael Noonan
  • Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-16 International Player of the Year

  • Ella Kelly
  • Madian McGuane
  • Aoife Sheridan

Men’s Under-15 International Player of the Year

  • David Dunne
  • George Moloney
  • Sean Spaight

Under-15 Girls’ FAI Schools International Player of the Year

  • Sophie Byrne (Coláiste Chiaráin, Athlone)
  • Madison McGuane (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally)
  • Mia Murtagh (Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon)

Under-18 Boys FAI Schools International Player of the Year

  • Callum Honohan (Edmund Rice College, Carrigaline)
  • Hugh Parker (Temple Carrig School, Greystones)
  • Daire Patton (Summerhill College, Sligo)

Football For All International Player of the Year

  • Chloe Kenna (Street Leagues)
  • Ryan Nolan (Cerebral Palsy)
  • Raymond Singleton (Special Olympics)

Amateur Player of the Year

  • Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
  • Garbhan Friel (Cockhill Celtic)
  • Eoin Murphy (Rockmount)

 

