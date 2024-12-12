FAI outlines details of new league, invites expressions of interest

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland are inviting expressions of interest to join a new league set to get underway in August 2026.

The aim is to recruit 20 teams for a competition that the association says will provide “a direct connection between grassroots and professional football”.

The National League will comprise two divisions and the possibility of promotion and relegation to and from the League of Ireland.

The competition will be split into North and South divisions during the season, before climaxing with the playoffs, which will see North and South teams competing against each other.

The winners of the playoffs will be in line for promotion to the First Division.

In addition, this new format will see First Division teams face the prospect of relegation for the first time.

The FAI will launch the league in preparation for the shorter season in 2026 to align with the 2027 League of Ireland calendar.

The closing date for expressions of interest is 21 February.

The FAI will then review applications and meet with prospective teams about the possibility of joining.

“It’s a first step on the development of a pyramid for Irish football and we will be working closely with all provincial associations and all existing leagues who will form a core part of the other tiers,” the FAI’s Grassroots Director Ger McDermott added.