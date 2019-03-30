This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The FAI board insists it's taking steps to 'address concerns'

Consulting group Mazars are tasked with completing ‘an in-depth external review of all matters’.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 4:06 PM
45 minutes ago 2,617 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568794
A steward removed a tennis ball from the Aviva Stadium pitch on Tuesday night.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A steward removed a tennis ball from the Aviva Stadium pitch on Tuesday night.
A steward removed a tennis ball from the Aviva Stadium pitch on Tuesday night.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE BOARD OF the FAI say they’ve taken steps to get to the bottom of recent revelations about the Association’s finances. 

Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia on Tuesday night was interrupted by a tennis ball protest by sections of the attendance. 

FAI CEO John Delaney is set to appear before an Oireachtas Sports Committee to answer questions about the €100,000 bridging loan he provided to the Association as well as other governance issues.

“The Board of the Football Association of Ireland acknowledges the concerns expressed by members of the football family, supporters, commentators, politicians and the public around recent media stories concerning the Association,” the latest statement reads.  

“The Board is committed to fully addressing the issues of concern and is undertaking steps to do so. The Board of the FAI has established a sub-committee, from amongst its members, which is working closely with the Association’s external advisers and auditors to urgently address these matters.  

“Global auditing and consulting group Mazars has been commissioned by the sub-committee to conduct an independent and in-depth external review of all matters.  The Board has requested that this review be completed as soon as possible. 

“The FAI is engaging fully with Sport Ireland and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement in dealing with their particular inquiries.”  

It was announced in the wake of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Gibraltar last Saturday that John Delaney would leave the position of CEO and take up the role of  FAI executive vice president. 

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    Player ratings: How did you rate Munster in their battling Edinburgh victory?
    Earls' brilliant brace sends Munster into 14th Champions Cup semi-final
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    LEINSTER
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie