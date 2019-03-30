The FAI board insists it's taking steps to 'address concerns'

THE BOARD OF the FAI say they’ve taken steps to get to the bottom of recent revelations about the Association’s finances.

Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia on Tuesday night was interrupted by a tennis ball protest by sections of the attendance.

FAI CEO John Delaney is set to appear before an Oireachtas Sports Committee to answer questions about the €100,000 bridging loan he provided to the Association as well as other governance issues.

“The Board of the Football Association of Ireland acknowledges the concerns expressed by members of the football family, supporters, commentators, politicians and the public around recent media stories concerning the Association,” the latest statement reads.

“The Board is committed to fully addressing the issues of concern and is undertaking steps to do so. The Board of the FAI has established a sub-committee, from amongst its members, which is working closely with the Association’s external advisers and auditors to urgently address these matters.

“Global auditing and consulting group Mazars has been commissioned by the sub-committee to conduct an independent and in-depth external review of all matters. The Board has requested that this review be completed as soon as possible.

“The FAI is engaging fully with Sport Ireland and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement in dealing with their particular inquiries.”

It was announced in the wake of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Gibraltar last Saturday that John Delaney would leave the position of CEO and take up the role of FAI executive vice president.

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud