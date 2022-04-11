Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Fans jeering Gareth Bale are ‘whistling at the history’ of Real Madrid

Brazil midfielder Casemiro called on supporters to stop hounding the Wales forward.

By Press Association Monday 11 Apr 2022, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,375 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5735992
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CASEMIRO HAS told Real Madrid fans jeering Gareth Bale that they are “whistling at the history of this club”.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro called on Real supporters to stop hounding Wales forward Bale, who has come under fire from the Bernabeu Stadium fans.

Bale was jeered on Saturday when he made a late substitute appearance in Real’s 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, for his first Bernabeu outing since February 2020.

The 32-year-old has only mustered five appearances for Real this term due to a string of injury issues, and angered Madrid fans when missing the clash with arch-rivals Barcelona last month, only to feature for Wales four days later.

Casemiro urged the club’s supporters to stop getting on Bale’s back ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea in Madrid.

“I don’t agree when a player on my team is whistled,” said Casemiro. “We’re all on the same side, we have to support him.

“It’s never nice to hear a team-mate being whistled by our fans. I heard Bale being whistled the other day and I didn’t like that.

“He’s a historic player. When you whistle him you’re whistling at the history of this club.”

Jesus Vallejo will miss Tuesday’s last-eight second leg after testing positive for Covid, while fellow defender Eder Militao will also be absent due to suspension.

Real stunned the defending champions 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday, with Karim Benzema claiming his second Champions League hat-trick in as many matches.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The men from Madrid will expect to move one step closer to a 14th Champions League crown by completing the job and reaching the semi-finals on Tuesday night on home soil.

Benzema’s prodigious scoring record now sits at 37 goals in as many matches in all competitions for Madrid this term.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed the 34-year-old for ageing “like a fine wine” after his Stamford Bridge treble, suggesting the added responsibility of the captaincy had helped hone his focus.

Casemiro insisted the France hitman has not gone through any grand transformation in order to scale new heights, however.

“The only thing that’s changed about Karim is his goals,” said Casemiro. “We’re honoured to be his team-mates. He’s an amazing player, and perhaps right now the most important player we have.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie