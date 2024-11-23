'The best is yet to come' - Farrell pleased with Ireland's young guns

ANDY FARRELL HAILED the impact of Ireland’s young guns during his side’s impressive 52-17 win over Fiji.

The Ireland boss made seven changes to his starting XV after last week’s win over Argentina and was rewarded with an eight-try victory as the fresh faces impressed.

21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy and 24-year-old blindside flanker Cormac Izuchukwu started on their Ireland debuts, 21-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast got his first Test start, 23-year-old Jamie Osborne came in at fullback, while Craig Casey and Jacob Stockdale got starting chances at scrum-half and on the left wing, respectively, as Bundee Aki returned to deliver a player-of-the-match performance in midfield.

Farrell was delighted with how the youngsters fared against a physical Fijian team.

“I was gutted for Izzy in regards to the forward pass [for a disallowed try in the first half], it was marginal, so Mack [Hansen] says anyway,” said Farrell.

“It would have been nice for him to get over the line. I thought he was a presence, certainly in the lineout. He’s some athlete.

“You give people these opportunities for them to realise their own potential. It’s what they do with that experience now, that’s going to be important pushing on.

“What a story there for Gus. Two years ago lifting the Senior Cup at Caelan’s school [Blackrock College]. I thought he did a brilliant job.

“A harsh call, I thought, on the first lineout but it never bothered him at all. He just kept going to play 80 minutes and played the finish at number seven. Himself and his family will remember that forever.”

Prendergast was yellow-carded in the first half but returned to shine at out-half, guiding Ireland’s attack to a flowing performance in Dublin.

Sam Prendergast impressed at out-half. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The 21-year-old showed why Ireland are excited about his playmaking ability in the number 1o shirt.

“I thought he did great,” said Farrell. “I thought he was really composed. The kick to the corner [that was ruled to have gone dead], that was harsh as well but it didn’t bother him.

“He had a few mistakes within his game but he was pulling the strings for a good while, and he was really, really composed.

“It’s tough against Fiji because you don’t know what you’re going to get in front of you at times.

“Certainly, the breakdown is an absolute mess at times because they’re so ferocious there and they’re so short defensively that you can see the space but you have them shooting out from out wide, and to have the composure and play the line like he did at times, I thought it was a great showing from him.”

Prendergast ensured some nervous minutes in the opening half as he sat in the sin bin awaiting an off-field decision on whether his yellow card would be upgraded to a red.

The Irish out-half had delivered a high hit on Fijian flanker Kitione Salawa but it was deemed not to carry a high degree of danger and Prendergast returned.

“For me, he turned his back and it’s harsh enough, like, you know?” said Farrell of Prendergast’s yellow.

“I don’t know, I’ll have to have a look at it again but that’s the game, isn’t it?

Osborne was unlucky to be forced off injury after just 28 minutes, having made a strong start at number 15 and he looks like a big doubt for next weekend against Australia.

“Jamie is adductor,” said Farrell.

“He couldn’t carry on, so that doesn’t look bright at the minute.”

Jacob Stockdale was forced off injured. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster wing Stockdale limped off in the second half and is also an obvious doubt.

“He pulled up sharp with a hamstring so obviously we’ll see how that is tomorrow,” said Farrell.

“But he pulled up quite sharp, so I was gutted for him.”

Overall, Farrell was a happy man after his side’s big win in their third international of this autumn window.

“I thought for all sorts of reasons it was very pleasing. I think first and foremost there’s some really nice stories within our group, with two debutants and people getting a chance to get their second, third start, or somebody like Jacob Stockdale who’s not played for quite some time.

“To get the win, play some nice rugby, could’ve, should’ve done better at times but I thought we controlled the game very well.”

Ireland will wrap up their campaign against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies next Saturday. The Australians clash with Scotland tomorrow following their recent wins against England and Wales.

Whatever about the Wallabies’ form, Farrell expects Ireland to finish with a bang in his last game before leaving for the Lions job.

“The best is yet to come,” said Farrell. “It has to be. We’re playing against a buoyant Australian side that play some really nice rugby, but the week’s going to be a special one for us.

“It’s going to be a marked game for the 150th anniversary. We talk a lot about the shirt and what it means for us. It’s going to be a big week coming up.”