Munster's Farrell and Leinster's O'Brien called up to Ireland squad

MUNSTER CENTRE TOM Farrell and Leinster back Jimmy O’Brien have been called into Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the upcoming November Tests.
Mack Hansen has been ruled out of Ireland’s clash with New Zealand in Chicago on 1 November after he aggravated a foot injury during Connacht’s URC clash with the Bulls on Friday.
Ireland centres Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw have picked up respective hip and groin injuries, meaning they are doubts for the clash with the All Blacks. However, both Aki and Henshaw will travel to Chicago with Ireland for that game.
The uncapped Munster duo of Brian Gleeson and Edwin Edogbo, who were due to travel as cover with Ireland, have also been ruled out of the trip to the US after suffering injuries in their province’s win over Leinster on Saturday. Gleeson sustained an elbow injury, while Edogbo suffered a concussion.
Uncapped Munster centre Farrell’s excellent form for his province has been rewarded with a call-up by Ireland boss Farrell amid those injury concerns in midfield, while seven-times capped Leinster man O’Brien joins the back three options in the Irish squad after missing out on selection initially.
Leinster’s Jack Conan and Tommy O’Brien, who both withdrew from the Munster game at a late stage, are part of the Ireland squad heading for the US, as are Leinster loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy and Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey, who came off injured during the weekend’s URC action.
Ireland gather in Dublin today and fly to Chicago tomorrow to begin preparations for their clash against New Zealand, with home games against Japan, Australia, and South Africa to follow.
