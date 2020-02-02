This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona prodigy Fati breaks La Liga record in stunning first-half performance

The teenager’s two strikes in the first period have etched him into the record books once again.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 10:15 PM
21 minutes ago 1,678 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4990363

BARCELONA STARLET ANSU Fati has become the youngest player to score a brace in La Liga with his two goals in the first half against Levante on Sunday.

Fati, aged 17 years and 94 days, struck in the 30th and 31st minutes at Camp Nou to surpass the record set by Real Zaragoza’s Juanmi Jimenez in 2010, who was 17 years and 115 days at the time.

The Guinea-Bissau-born attacker started the match in a three-man attack with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann but proved to be the most lethal of the trio in front of goal across the opening 45 minutes.

With 30 minutes on the clock, Messi played a wonderful, defence-splitting through ball to set Fati through on goal, and the teenager took one touch to shrug off the defender before slotting home the opener.

Seconds after the restart, Fati again received the pass from Messi, before drilling a low shot into the net at the near post to become the league’s youngest ever brace scorer.

Fati made his debut for the Blaugrana this season as a 16-year-old and became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer - and the third youngest in La Liga - with his strike in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna in August.

The Spanish under 21 international also became the youngest ever goalscorer in the Champions League with the winner against Inter at the San Siro in December.

Fati has made 19 appearances for Barca so far this season, scoring five goals and getting one assist.

Barca’s manager Quique Setien might have to play Fati more in the second half of the season because of the long-term injury to Luis Suarez.

The Spanish tactician hinted the teenager could get exposed to more game time after the Catalan’s Copa del Rey win against Ibiza.

“The first thing we are doing is seeing the players in different positions,” Setien said.

“[Fati] has a lot of talent. We will see how he progresses. He will get more starting time as long as he keeps developing.”

 Barcelona lead 2-0 at half-time against Levante courtesy of Fati’s goals, with a win set to take them within three points of La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

