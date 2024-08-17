Advertisement
Shane Lowry in action at the Fedex St Jude Championship. Alamy Stock Photo
Round 2

Lowry lands eagle on the 18th as Power sits eight shots off lead at St Jude

Rory McIlroy had a difficult second round which included a double-bogey.
12.03am, 17 Aug 2024
SÉAMUS POWER CONTINUES to lead the way for the Irish contingent at the FedEx St Jude Championship, as he sits eight shots off joint-leaders Denny McCarthy of America and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.

The Waterford man is on three-under heading into the weekend after a second round of 70 which included a birdie on the first hole to leave him on three-under.

A superb eagle on the 18th leaves Shane Lowry just one shot back on two-under. After landing in the bunker from his tee shot, Lowry sent a beautifully lofted shot onto the green which rolled into the hole for a satisfying finish. Lowry also picked up two birdies on the way to carding a 68 along with bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes.

It was a difficult day for Rory McIlroy who carded a three-over 73 including a double-bogey on the third. There was also back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes along with another dropped shot on the 16th.

Meanwhile in the LPGA, Leona Maguire squeezed through to the weekend of the women’s Scottish Open after carding a 75 to leave her on four-over heading into Round 3.

Stephanie Meadow missed the cut on 12-over as did Lauren Walsh who barely missed out on five-over.

