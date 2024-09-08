Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland's Festy Ebosele (file pic). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Addition

Festy Ebosele earns late Ireland call-up

The full-back replaces the injured Seamus Coleman.
8.51pm, 8 Sep 2024
2.1k
2

FESTY EBOSELE has earned a late call-up to the Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Greece at the Aviva Stadium.

The full-back comes in for the injured Seamus Coleman, who went off injured during Saturday’s 2-0 loss to England.

22-year-old Ebosele has three senior Ireland caps, the most recent of which was won during the 0-0 friendly draw with Belgium last March.

The Wexford-born player completed a loan move to Championship club Watford just before the transfer deadline.

He had fallen out of favour at parent club Udinese, despite making 32 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side last season.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie