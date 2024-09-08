Festy Ebosele earns late Ireland call-up

FESTY EBOSELE has earned a late call-up to the Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League clash with Greece at the Aviva Stadium.

The full-back comes in for the injured Seamus Coleman, who went off injured during Saturday’s 2-0 loss to England.

22-year-old Ebosele has three senior Ireland caps, the most recent of which was won during the 0-0 friendly draw with Belgium last March.

The Wexford-born player completed a loan move to Championship club Watford just before the transfer deadline.

He had fallen out of favour at parent club Udinese, despite making 32 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side last season.