BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 25 December 2020
Advertisement

Covid forces FIFA to postpone U20, U17 World Cups

‘The global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments.’

By AFP Friday 25 Dec 2020, 11:25 AM
29 minutes ago 277 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5310767
A general view of Si Jalak Harupat in Indonesia, one of the host stadiums for the U20 World Cup.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A general view of Si Jalak Harupat in Indonesia, one of the host stadiums for the U20 World Cup.
A general view of Si Jalak Harupat in Indonesia, one of the host stadiums for the U20 World Cup.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FIFA HAS POSTPONED next year’s U20 World Cup in Indonesia and U17 tournament in Peru until 2023 due to coronavirus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel, explained football’s governing body in a statement on its website.

“The global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways.”

It added that Fifa looked forward to working with both host countries “to organise successful tournaments” in 2023.

The two events follow other international football competitions to fall victim to the virus, with Euro 2020 held over until next June, the Copa America moved to the same date, and the Africa Cup of Nations, held over until January 2022.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie