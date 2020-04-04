New Fifa working group starts by clearing June of all international matches

ALL INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL matches scheduled for June were postponed yesterday following the first meeting of Fifa’s coronavirus working group.

It was also decided to hold discussions with confederations to draw up a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which have been shelved. The working group signalled, as you might expect, that it will hold regular discussions.

“The Fifa-Confederations working group… has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting, which was organised via conference call today,” said a statement.

In the aftermath of the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by a year, the Fifa group proposed keeping the age eligibility rule of players born on or after January 1, 1997 and three additional players.

On Wednesday Uefa moved to postpone June matches, including Ireland’s Euro 2020/2021 play-off against Slovakia.