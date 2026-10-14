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Blow for Donegal as Finnbarr Roarty set for AFL move
DONEGAL STAR FINNBARR Roarty has signed for AFL side Collingwood.
Donegal Live first reported that Roarty has penned a two-year rookie contract with the Melbourne outfit.
The 2025 Young Footballer of the Year is set to fly to Australia at the end of October to join the Magpies, who finished ninth in the Premiership last season.
Roarty will leave after lining out with his club, Naomh Conaill, in Sunday’s Donegal senior football final against St Eunan’s.
The 20-year-old’s departure is a major blow for Donegal. He won an Ulster title and reached the 2025 All-Ireland final with Jim McGuinness’ side.
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Finbarr Roarty GAA Land down under