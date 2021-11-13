Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 13 November 2021
Advertisement

Victory for 10-man Finland in World Cup qualifier keeps pressure on group leaders France

Finland are now just one point behind the world champions in Group D.

By AFP Saturday 13 Nov 2021, 5:12 PM
42 minutes ago 1,067 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5600954
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

10-MAN FINLAND beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1 in their World Cup qualifier in Zenica on Saturday to keep the pressure on Group D leaders France.

Finland are now just one point behind the world champions who can guarantee their qualification with a victory over Kazakhstan later on Saturday.

France then face the Finns in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Brentford forward Marcus Forss put Finland ahead after 29 minutes but shortly after the visitors saw Jukka Raitala handed a red card for a violent tackle on former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

Robin Lod doubled the lead after 51 minutes and, although Luka Menalo pulled one back, Daniel O’Shaughnessy sealed the win in the 73rd minute.

The Finns, who qualified for their first European Championships at Euro 2020, can still qualify for Qatar although Ukraine can still pip them for one of the top two spots.

The Bosnians have been eliminated.

© – AFP, 2021

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie