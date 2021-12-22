Finlay Bealham latest player to sign new contract with Connacht

FINLAY BEALHAM HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Connacht, which will keep the tighthead at The Sportsground until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The new deal continues Bealham’s long association with the province, having first joined the Connacht sub-Academy in 2011.

Bealham made his senior debut in 2014 before signing his first professional contract that summer, and has so far made 167 appearances for the club.

The 30-year-old has also won 18 Test caps for Ireland, and featured in the recent November win against New Zealand.

Connacht – who yesterday confirmed that Ultan Dillane will leave at the end of the season – expect to announce more new contracts in the coming weeks, having recently confirmed new deals for Jack Carty, Oisín Dowling and Jack Aungier.

“I’m buzzing to be able to sign on with Connacht Rugby for two more seasons. I moved to Galway as a teenager and it quickly became my home,” said Bealham, who was born in Australia.

“Connacht have given me every opportunity to play at the highest level and we are continuing to evolve and grow in the West. Representing Connacht and Ireland is always an honour and is where my heart is.”

Head coach Andy Friend added: “Your tighthead prop is the foundation of your scrum and one of the heartbeats of your team, so to have a top shelf bloke and an international prop like Finlay agreeing to stay with us for another two seasons is really really pleasing.

“He knows Connacht inside out having worked his way through our ranks from our Academy, and he epitomises what hard work and self-belief can achieve.

“He’s also a huge personality and is very popular with the players, staff and supporters alike. We’re all looking forward to seeing him wear the green of Connacht and hopefully Ireland for many years ahead.”