Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Finlay Bealham latest player to sign new contract with Connacht

The tighthead had agreed an extension which will take him to the end of the 2023/24 season.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 6:13 PM
17 minutes ago 331 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5638891
Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham.
Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FINLAY BEALHAM HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Connacht, which will keep the tighthead at The Sportsground until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The new deal continues Bealham’s long association with the province, having first joined the Connacht sub-Academy in 2011.

Bealham made his senior debut in 2014 before signing his first professional contract that summer, and has so far made 167 appearances for the club.

The 30-year-old has also won 18 Test caps for Ireland, and featured in the recent November win against New Zealand.

Connacht – who yesterday confirmed that Ultan Dillane will leave at the end of the season – expect to announce more new contracts in the coming weeks, having recently confirmed new deals for Jack Carty, Oisín Dowling and Jack Aungier.

I’m buzzing to be able to sign on with Connacht Rugby for two more seasons. I moved to Galway as a teenager and it quickly became my home,” said Bealham, who was born in Australia. 

“Connacht have given me every opportunity to play at the highest level and we are continuing to evolve and grow in the West. Representing Connacht and Ireland is always an honour and is where my heart is.”

Head coach Andy Friend added: “Your tighthead prop is the foundation of your scrum and one of the heartbeats of your team, so to have a top shelf bloke and an international prop like Finlay agreeing to stay with us for another two seasons is really really pleasing.

“He knows Connacht inside out having worked his way through our ranks from our Academy, and he epitomises what hard work and self-belief can achieve.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He’s also a huge personality and is very popular with the players, staff and supporters alike. We’re all looking forward to seeing him wear the green of Connacht and hopefully Ireland for many years ahead.” 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie