Bealham and Cordero provide Connacht fitness boost

FINLAY BEALHAM IS set to return for Connacht this weekend as they aim to build on their impressive showing away to Munster and secure their first win of their URC campaign.

The Irish tighthead is in line to take on the Sharks at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday with international teammate Bundee Aki also poised to be available the following week after their exploits in South Africa earlier in the summer.

And Connacht are further boosted by the availability of Argentina international Santiago Cordero who has recovered from a knee injury picked up in the 35-33 loss in Thomond Park on Saturday.

But they will be without winger Shayne Bolton who has had to pull out of the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa — he has been replaced by his Connacht colleague Chay Mullins — while lock Joe Joyce had an arm in a sling after the loss in Limerick and is doubtful.

“Joe Joyce hasn’t trained so unlikely,” said head coach Pete Wilkins. “Santiago Cordero jarred a knee taking a high ball but he trained fully this morning and is good to go.

“We’re desperately sorry Shayne Bolton hasn’t gone on the Emerging Ireland tour. It would have been great recognition. The experience of that environment and that level of rugby would have been beneficial for him and by extension us.

“It will be hugely beneficial for Chay Mullins to have another look at it after being on the tour two years ago and if he plays two or three games it will further fast-track his 15-a-side development and that will ramp up his improvement in that level for us and be a better player for us afterwards,” added Willkins.

Santiago Cordero at training yesterday. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht picked up two bonus points against Munster and Wilkins said the key now is to back up that encouraging display with a win against the newly crowned Currie Cup champions.

“The big test for me is this week against the Sharks. We’ve shown in the past we can deliver intense and emotional performances against interprovincial opponents,” added Wilkins.

“But then it is the following week that’s raised questions about our consistency. And I’ve been really open with you guys about that because I’ve been really open with the squad about it too. It was a huge test for us away in Thomond Park obviously but this is an even bigger test for us this week.

“It’s not just a dangerous Sharks team coming to us who have already won the Currie Cup in pre-season, they are battle-hardened. But it’s the week after an interpro, and a good performance in an interpro, despite the result; So this is the one that really interests me and the one that really excites me.”